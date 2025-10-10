Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Sone River

A boat carrying 16 people capsized in the Sone river, Bihar, resulting in one confirmed death and five missing individuals. The deceased, Tamanna Parveen, has been identified, and rescue operations are underway by the state disaster response force. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:50 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Aurangabad district as a boat carrying 16 individuals capsized in the Sone river on Friday morning. Authorities have confirmed one death while five people remain missing.

The unfortunate event took place in the Barem locality under Nabinagar division. The deceased woman has been identified as 21-year-old Tamanna Parveen. Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the state disaster response force.

District Magistrate Shrikant Shastri reported that ten people have been successfully rescued. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased woman amid ongoing rescue efforts.

