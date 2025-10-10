Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Sone River

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Aurangabad district as a boat carrying 16 individuals capsized in the Sone river on Friday morning. Authorities have confirmed one death while five people remain missing.

The unfortunate event took place in the Barem locality under Nabinagar division. The deceased woman has been identified as 21-year-old Tamanna Parveen. Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the state disaster response force.

District Magistrate Shrikant Shastri reported that ten people have been successfully rescued. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased woman amid ongoing rescue efforts.

