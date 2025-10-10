Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Crack Major Silver Theft Case in Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan Police arrested three men for allegedly stealing 365.7 kg of silver in Pilani, Jhunjhunu. The stolen silver, valued at Rs 6.4 crore, included utensils and decorative items. The arrest was part of a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Pilani police following a probe using CCTV footage.

Updated: 10-10-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police on Friday apprehended three individuals and recovered 365.7 kg of silver, reportedly stolen from Jhunjhunu's Pilani town.

The accused, identified as Vikas Jangid, 33, Nikhil Jangid, 24, and Rajbir Jangid, 31, were allegedly involved in the theft, where the silver was found in the form of utensils, bricks, and decorative items worth approximately Rs 6.4 crore.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed that the operation was a collaborative effort by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Pilani police, initiated based on specific intelligence inputs and extensive surveillance using CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

