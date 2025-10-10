Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

In a significant development, three senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) group have surrendered to the Telangana police, marking a major setback for the organization. The leaders, Kunkati Venkataiah, Mogilicherla Venkatraju, and Thodem Ganga, laid down their arms on Friday in the presence of Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

Explaining the situation, Reddy revealed that ideological differences and health issues prompted their decision, reflecting internal conflicts within the organization. Earlier statements by polit bureau member Mallojula Venugopal had indicated a shift in the group's stance, acknowledging past mistakes and considering policy changes.

The Telangana police have seen numerous surrenders from the group in 2025, with 412 cadres leaving the underground movement. This surrender further diminishes CPI (Maoist)'s presence in Telangana, with the police urging remaining cadres to reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)