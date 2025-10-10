Left Menu

Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

Three senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, Kunkati Venkataiah, Mogilicherla Venkatraju, and Thodem Ganga, have surrendered to Telangana police, citing health issues and ideological differences. This comes amid reports of internal conflicts and a call from the police for other cadres to return to the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST
In a significant development, three senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) group have surrendered to the Telangana police, marking a major setback for the organization. The leaders, Kunkati Venkataiah, Mogilicherla Venkatraju, and Thodem Ganga, laid down their arms on Friday in the presence of Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

Explaining the situation, Reddy revealed that ideological differences and health issues prompted their decision, reflecting internal conflicts within the organization. Earlier statements by polit bureau member Mallojula Venugopal had indicated a shift in the group's stance, acknowledging past mistakes and considering policy changes.

The Telangana police have seen numerous surrenders from the group in 2025, with 412 cadres leaving the underground movement. This surrender further diminishes CPI (Maoist)'s presence in Telangana, with the police urging remaining cadres to reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

