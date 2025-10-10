Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a departmental inquiry into the roles of two suspended IAS officers and one PCS officer in an alleged multi-crore land scam in Haridwar. This decision comes as the state aims to address accusations of improper land transactions in Sarai village.

The supposedly involved officials are Karmendra Singh, the former Haridwar District Magistrate; Varun Chaudhary, the ex-Municipal Commissioner; and Ajayveer Singh, the former Sub-District Magistrate. They were relieved from their positions on June 3 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, following initial findings in the case.

IAS officer Anand Srivastava has been tasked to investigate Ajayveer Singh, with Sachin Kurve examining the actions of the other two officials. As the state continues its probe, emphasis is also placed on annulling the sales involved in the scam and retrieving funds from landowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)