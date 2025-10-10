Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

The Uttarakhand government initiated a probe against two IAS and one PCS officers over a land scam in Haridwar. Suspensions were made, with two specific officers, Karmendra Singh and Varun Chaudhary, being investigated by new officers. The chief minister demands a fair investigation and recovery of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:13 IST
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam
Officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a departmental inquiry into the roles of two suspended IAS officers and one PCS officer in an alleged multi-crore land scam in Haridwar. This decision comes as the state aims to address accusations of improper land transactions in Sarai village.

The supposedly involved officials are Karmendra Singh, the former Haridwar District Magistrate; Varun Chaudhary, the ex-Municipal Commissioner; and Ajayveer Singh, the former Sub-District Magistrate. They were relieved from their positions on June 3 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, following initial findings in the case.

IAS officer Anand Srivastava has been tasked to investigate Ajayveer Singh, with Sachin Kurve examining the actions of the other two officials. As the state continues its probe, emphasis is also placed on annulling the sales involved in the scam and retrieving funds from landowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
2
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India
3
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
4
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025