Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

The Allahabad High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh government's lack of clarity over the action to be taken if a political party conducts a caste-based rally. This comes despite previous instructions.

The court initially banned such rallies on July 11, 2013. Recently, the Lucknow bench directed the state government to either comply with its August 2024 order by filing a detailed affidavit within three days or ensure the principal secretary's presence at the next hearing.

A hearing is scheduled for October 30. Justices Rajan Roy and Rajiv Bharti addressed a PIL by advocate Motilal Yadav, demanding the implementation of the rally ban. Despite a government order prohibiting these rallies issued on September 21, the court questioned the government's reluctance to file an affidavit. Previously, the Election Commission confirmed the prohibition under the Model Code of Conduct, but the state's ineffectiveness in explaining its actions frustrated the court.