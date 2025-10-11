Stray Dog Targeted in Heinous Acid Attack

A stray dog in Kota city fell victim to a brutal acid attack allegedly perpetrated by local resident Kanchan Bai, authorities revealed on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place on September 24 on Balita road, leaving the dog critically injured and requiring rescue by an animal activist.

Lokesh Pareek, who filed the complaint, presented vital video evidence leading to the case's registration at Kunhadi police station, with investigations continuing under Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj's supervision.

