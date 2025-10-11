Left Menu

Stray Dog Targeted in Heinous Acid Attack

A woman named Kanchan Bai from Kota city has been booked for allegedly committing an acid attack on a stray dog. After a city resident filed a complaint with video evidence, the case was registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 01:07 IST
A stray dog in Kota city fell victim to a brutal acid attack allegedly perpetrated by local resident Kanchan Bai, authorities revealed on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place on September 24 on Balita road, leaving the dog critically injured and requiring rescue by an animal activist.

Lokesh Pareek, who filed the complaint, presented vital video evidence leading to the case's registration at Kunhadi police station, with investigations continuing under Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

