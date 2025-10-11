Gaza Ceasefire: Palestinians Return to Ravaged Homes Amid Fragile Peace

The aftermath of a newly announced ceasefire in Gaza has seen thousands of displaced Palestinians returning to the ruins of their homes. The fragile agreement comes as Israeli troops pull back, marking an end to intense conflict in the region. Observers note the overarching plan, led by U.S. President Trump, aims to reconcile long-standing hostilities despite numerous uncertainties.

Residents from Gaza City to Khan Younis recount the destruction left behind, with many finding solace in mere attempts to return home, even if those homes lie in rubble. According to health officials, recovery operations across the Gaza Strip have included retrieving bodies left behind in the chaos.

The international community's role in Gaza's future governance could face resistance, with Hamas rejecting foreign oversight. Meanwhile, the emotional toll of hostages, prisoners, and civilians caught in the crossfire continues, echoed in the statements from leaders claiming the war has officially ended.