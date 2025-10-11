Pentagon's New Task Force Intensifies U.S. Military Stance Against Latin American Drug Cartels
The Pentagon announced the formation of a new counter-narcotics task force to boost military operations in Latin America, targeting drug cartels. Led by II Marine Expeditionary Force, its initiatives have been controversial, raising legal questions as the U.S. military targets suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.
The Pentagon revealed plans to launch a counter-narcotics joint task force focusing on operations in Latin America on Friday.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the initiative aims to counter drug cartels threatening U.S. shores, prioritizing maritime operations.
This initiative, raising legal concerns, is part of Trump's broader strategy against cocaine trafficking, reflecting a potential expansion of presidential powers.
