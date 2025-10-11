Debt Saga: The Untold Story of Maulana Tauqeer Raza

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, currently imprisoned due to his involvement in the recent Bareilly violence, faces additional scrutiny over an outstanding loan dating back nearly 30 years. Lodged at Fatehgarh Central Jail, Raza owes over Rs 28,000 to Budaun's Sadhan Sahkari Samiti, escalating from an original loan of Rs 5,055 meant for fertilizer purchase.

Despite numerous notices over the years, repayment has not been made. Committee Secretary Hridayesh Kumar Singh uncovered Raza's financial obligations while reviewing defaulters, discovering the connection upon investigation. The matter has been escalated to senior officials to ensure recovery of dues.

Budaun District Magistrate Avanish Rai and Assistant Registrar Munnalal Mishra are taking active steps, with a notice to be served shortly. Raza's financial affairs add another layer of complexity amid ongoing tensions following the 'I Love Muhammad' protests, which have already resulted in multiple arrests.

