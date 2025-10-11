Left Menu

Debt Saga: The Untold Story of Maulana Tauqeer Raza

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, involved in September 26 Bareilly violence, has a pending loan of over Rs 28,000 with a cooperative society in Budaun. Initially borrowed for fertilizer, the loan has accrued significantly over decades. Efforts are being made to recover the amount as tensions and legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:25 IST
Debt Saga: The Untold Story of Maulana Tauqeer Raza
Maulana Tauqeer Raza, currently imprisoned due to his involvement in the recent Bareilly violence, faces additional scrutiny over an outstanding loan dating back nearly 30 years. Lodged at Fatehgarh Central Jail, Raza owes over Rs 28,000 to Budaun's Sadhan Sahkari Samiti, escalating from an original loan of Rs 5,055 meant for fertilizer purchase.

Despite numerous notices over the years, repayment has not been made. Committee Secretary Hridayesh Kumar Singh uncovered Raza's financial obligations while reviewing defaulters, discovering the connection upon investigation. The matter has been escalated to senior officials to ensure recovery of dues.

Budaun District Magistrate Avanish Rai and Assistant Registrar Munnalal Mishra are taking active steps, with a notice to be served shortly. Raza's financial affairs add another layer of complexity amid ongoing tensions following the 'I Love Muhammad' protests, which have already resulted in multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

