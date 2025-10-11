Controversy Erupts Over IAS Officer's Tragic Death; Government Acts

The Haryana government has swiftly moved to transfer the Rohtak Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, after the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence recently.

Kumar's death has sparked controversy, as he left behind a 'final note' accusing eight senior officers, including Bijarniya, of discriminatory and harassing behaviors. His family, particularly his wife Amneet Kumar, an IAS officer, has demanded that charges be brought against the officers under abetment of suicide and the SC/ST Act.

In response to the pressure, the government has appointed Surinder Singh Bhoria as the new Rohtak SP. The details regarding Bijarniya's new assignment remain pending, highlighting the ongoing tensions and calls for justice from Kumar's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)