Political Storm Brewing: Alleged Nexus in High-Profile Money Laundering Case

The Congress has accused the CPI(M) of collaborating with the BJP, following reports that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son received an ED summons in a money laundering case linked to the Life Mission project. Allegations point to a lack of transparency and political favoritism in the ED's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised serious allegations of a 'nexus' between the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP. These claims emerged after media reports suggested that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a notice to the son of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with a money laundering case.

According to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, the notice was allegedly sent 'secretively,' contrasting with the widely publicized actions the ED takes against opposition figures. The case in question relates to the Life Mission project, which is aimed at housing families affected by the 2018 Kerala floods. Suspicion revolves around a commission paid to middlemen, including state representatives.

Venugopal questioned why no interrogation followed the notice, accusing both the ED and CPI(M) of trying to keep the issue silent. He called it a growing example of political favoritism, citing similar cases involving opposition leaders. The CMO and CPI(M) have yet to respond, while the Congress demands transparency in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

