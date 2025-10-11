Nuclear Ambitions on Display: North Korea's Military Parade Extravaganza

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exhibited the country's latest military advancements, featuring the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a grand military parade.

This spectacle, conducted to celebrate the ruling Workers' Party's 80th anniversary, saw the presence of visiting dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's To Lam.

Analysts note that the Hwasong-20, described as North Korea's strongest strategic weapon system, demonstrates Pyongyang's ambitions to enhance its long-range nuclear delivery capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)