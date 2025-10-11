Left Menu

Ceasefire and Hope: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel

Thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold. A U.S.-brokered deal promises the release of hostages and prisoner swaps. President Trump anticipates visiting Israel and Egypt to bolster the peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:28 IST
Thousands of Palestinians made their way back to their homes in Gaza over the weekend, marking a hopeful shift as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seemed to stabilize.

The cessation of hostilities resulted from a U.S.-mediated agreement, commencing with Israeli troop withdrawals and followed by a promise of hostage releases and reciprocal prisoner exchanges. Families like that of Nabila Basal, who suffered during the conflict, expressed immense relief at the newfound peace.

The complex agreement involves the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Yet, the path to lasting peace remains uncertain, with President Trump's forthcoming visit to the region aiming to cement these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

