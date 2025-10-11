Tragic Farewell: IPS Officer's Death Sparks Nationwide Outcry

The apparent suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana, has sparked shockwaves across the nation, prompting Congress leaders to demand justice and address claims of caste-based discrimination within the system.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, and Charanjit Singh Channi, among others, met with Kumar's widow to express their condolences and pledge support for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Leaders criticize the unauthorized relocation of Kumar's body to PGIMER, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the systemic issues that may have led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)