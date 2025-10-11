Tragic Farewell: IPS Officer's Death Sparks Nationwide Outcry
The alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana has ignited a nationwide outcry, with Congress leaders demanding justice over claims of caste discrimination. The controversy deepens with the unauthorized transfer of Kumar's body, raising questions about systemic failures in addressing discrimination and ensuring justice.
- Country:
- India
The apparent suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana, has sparked shockwaves across the nation, prompting Congress leaders to demand justice and address claims of caste-based discrimination within the system.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, and Charanjit Singh Channi, among others, met with Kumar's widow to express their condolences and pledge support for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Leaders criticize the unauthorized relocation of Kumar's body to PGIMER, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the systemic issues that may have led to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demands for Justice in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Tragic Loss Sparks Call for Justice: Sonia Gandhi's Letter to IPS Officer's Widow
Demand for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise
AAP Blames BJP for Caste Discrimination After Officer's Tragic Death
Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death