Tragedy in Sardhana: Call for Justice

The killing of Rohit, a backward youth, in Meerut's Sardhana area has prompted outrage from political leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. They urged the government to act against such violence. The minor accused attacked Rohit over a dispute about loud music and attempted to conceal the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:59 IST
Political leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have voiced strong condemnation following the brutal murder of a young man belonging to a backward community in Meerut's Sardhana area.

This serious incident involving Rohit, a member of the Kashyap OBC community, was described as heinous and demands justice and constant vigilance from authorities to prevent such acts.

The police reported a prompt resolution, identifying a minor responsible, who allegedly killed Rohit over loud music and hid the crime. The case was cracked using a barcode and CCTV evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

