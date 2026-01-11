Tragedy in Sardhana: Call for Justice

Political leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have voiced strong condemnation following the brutal murder of a young man belonging to a backward community in Meerut's Sardhana area.

This serious incident involving Rohit, a member of the Kashyap OBC community, was described as heinous and demands justice and constant vigilance from authorities to prevent such acts.

The police reported a prompt resolution, identifying a minor responsible, who allegedly killed Rohit over loud music and hid the crime. The case was cracked using a barcode and CCTV evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)