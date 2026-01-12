Outcry Over Meerut Youth's Tragic Death: Leaders Demand Justice

The shocking killing of a backward class youth in Sardhana, Meerut, has sparked outrage, with political leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati leading the charge in condemning the act. Both have urged the government to deploy proactive measures to curb such criminal acts.

Mayawati expressed her condemnation of the January 5 killing of a youth from the Kashyap community on social media, emphasizing the need for stronger law enforcement to instill fear among anti-social elements. Akhilesh Yadav, through his social media channels, voiced his support for the entire PDA community, condemning the heinous act.

However, the Meerut police clarified that this was not a recent incident. They reported that an FIR was filed and the crime solved swiftly. The accused, a minor, was apprehended and processed according to juvenile law. The police revealed that the dispute originated from an argument over loud music, leading to the tragic incident.

