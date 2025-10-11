Left Menu

BTech Student's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: Police Constables Face Murder Charges

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, two police constables face murder charges following the death of 22-year-old BTech student Udit Gaayke. A viral video shows the student being assaulted by the constables. The incident has led to their suspension and a registered case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two police constables from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have been charged with murder after the death of Udit Gaayke, a 22-year-old BTech student. The shocking incident, which unfolded on social media, has garnered widespread attention and calls for justice.

A viral video clip reveals one constable restraining Gaayke while another strikes him with a stick. The distressing footage led to the immediate suspension of Constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya. Authorities registered a murder case following the release of the post-mortem report.

Gaayke's friends reported that the assault followed an encounter with police while they were out late at night. They alleged that the constables demanded Rs 10,000 to cease their attack. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Gaayke was declared dead. Investigations continue as the police assure swift arrest of the accused.

