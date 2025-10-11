France's Government Evolution: A New Approach

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has called for the next French government to mirror the National Assembly's composition, reflecting his vision for a more representative administration. Lecornu stressed the importance of aligning with parliamentary realities while maintaining independence from partisan influences.

Speaking from a police station in Paris's southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, Lecornu underscored the need for governance that genuinely represents the people it serves. He expressed a commitment to pragmatic discussions, especially concerning potential suspensions of pension reforms, ensuring that any debate remains grounded in realism.

Lecornu's reappointment comes with a fresh mandate to navigate the evolving political landscape, aiming to bridge diverse interests within the government framework while addressing France's pressing issues.