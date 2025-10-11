Left Menu

Alok Kumar Arrested for Alleged Unlawful Religious Conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Alok Kumar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity using money, jobs, and housing as inducements, and inciting idol desecration. A complaint was filed leading to his arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

In a significant development in Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested Alok Kumar, a 27-year-old resident of Mau district, on charges of attempting unlawful religious conversion. Authorities allege that Kumar offered monetary incentives and other benefits to people in a bid to convert them to Christianity.

The arrest came after a complaint was lodged by a local named Harikeval at Bhimpura police station, accusing Kumar of trying to convert villagers and inciting them to desecrate Hindu idols. Based on the allegations, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed that Kumar was arrested and has been sent to jail following the completion of legal proceedings. The case highlights ongoing tensions regarding religious conversions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

