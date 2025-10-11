Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Nilesh Kashiram Rathod, a former officer of the Central Industrial Security Force, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on charges of operating a fraudulent job scheme, said an official. Rathod, a resident of Akola district, is accused of using the proceeds to finance two Marathi films.

With multiple cases lodged against him across Maharashtra, Rathod has allegedly swindled people out of Rs 2.88 crore to date. The investigation team has received around 60 complaints, revealing that Rathod and his associates demanded hefty sums from job seekers, promising them employment in government sectors, and conducted sham medical tests.

Rathod, dismissed from the CISF years ago, reportedly operated this scam starting in 2022. Recently, a complaint by a Beed resident led authorities to his location in Delhi, where he was apprehended. The EOW, now probing deeper into the case, caught up with Rathod in the Dwarka Mor area.

