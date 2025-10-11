Duo Nabbed in Delhi's Chain-Snatching Sting

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly responsible for a string of chain snatchings across the Dwarka region. The arrests led to the recovery of gold jewelry valued around Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, Jitender alias Punjabi and Deepak Lohchab alias Fluidi, both aged 32, have a history of such criminal activities. They were captured on September 18 after their involvement in multiple offenses was confirmed through extensive CCTV analysis.

This operation is being hailed as one of the notable successes this year, resolving six cases with potential links to more. Further investigations aim to uncover their network for disposing of the stolen valuables and involvement in other unsolved cases.

