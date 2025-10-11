Left Menu

Duo Nabbed in Delhi's Chain-Snatching Sting

Delhi Police arrested Jitender and Deepak for over a dozen chain snatchings in Dwarka, recovering Rs 8 lakh in stolen jewelry. Their arrests solved six cases and the investigation involved analyzing over 400 CCTV recordings. The duo were identified as frequent offenders and previously named in police records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:22 IST
Duo Nabbed in Delhi's Chain-Snatching Sting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly responsible for a string of chain snatchings across the Dwarka region. The arrests led to the recovery of gold jewelry valued around Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, Jitender alias Punjabi and Deepak Lohchab alias Fluidi, both aged 32, have a history of such criminal activities. They were captured on September 18 after their involvement in multiple offenses was confirmed through extensive CCTV analysis.

This operation is being hailed as one of the notable successes this year, resolving six cases with potential links to more. Further investigations aim to uncover their network for disposing of the stolen valuables and involvement in other unsolved cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

 India
2
Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Tragedy

Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Trag...

 India
3
Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

 India
4
Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025