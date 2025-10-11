Left Menu

Justice and Implications: The Aftermath of Hariom Valmiki's Tragic Lynching

Uttar Pradesh ministers visited the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man lynched on October 2. The government promises strict action against the accused, with 12 already arrested. The victim's family will receive financial aid. The incident has ignited political controversy over the state's law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:29 IST
  • India

In a bid to reassure the bereaved family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man lynched by a mob on October 2 in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, state ministers have visited the site of the tragedy. Their visit underscores the government's commitment to justice and support for Valmiki's family.

Minister Rakesh Sachan, overseeing the state's MSME affairs, promised that those responsible will face the full force of the law. He announced financial aid for the family, including monthly pensions, as proof of the government's support. Meanwhile, Minister Asim Arun labeled the incident a 'brutal killing' and focused on ensuring justice is served.

The ministers urged public adherence to legal processes, warning against mob justice. Despite swift arrests, the case has plunged the government into a political storm, with opposition parties criticizing law enforcement effectiveness and its impact on the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

