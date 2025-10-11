Stalin's Dravidian Model: A New Era of Social Justice in Tamil Nadu

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister M K Stalin is spearheading efforts to foster a social justice-oriented society under his Dravidian model government. Central to these efforts is the removal of caste names from public spaces, replacing them with more inclusive designations. This initiative aims to uphold principles of equality and dignity within the community.

Addressing a virtual Gram Sabha, Stalin emphasized significant advancements, noting transformative schemes such as fare-free bus travel for women and a monthly financial support system for female citizens. Such initiatives are crafted to elevate women's development and invigorate the local economy, underscoring the state's progressive agenda.

Moreover, Stalin's administration is accentuating the importance of education, skill development, and sanitation in rural areas. The Chief Minister urged proper implementation of the MGNREGA scheme and stressed transparent village governance. These efforts align with his vision of a self-reliant and equitable state, benefitting all constituents.