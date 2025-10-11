Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust Nets Over Rs 7 Crore

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police achieved a significant breakthrough on Saturday, recovering drugs worth over Rs 7 crore in a series of well-coordinated operations throughout the city. Officials confirmed the arrests of nine individuals, among them a Nigerian national.

This intensified operation was carried out in strategic locations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali, and Vakola. It was a step taken by the anti-drug unit to curb illicit drug activities, according to police sources.

Among the notable arrests was a Nigerian national from whom 525 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, was confiscated in Santacruz's Vakola area. Additional seizures included 211 grams of mephedrone from operations in Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, and Borivali, along with Nitrazepam tablets valued at Rs 1.24 crore, taken during arrests of an inter-state gang by the Ghatkopar ANC unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)