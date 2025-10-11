Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust Nets Over Rs 7 Crore

The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell conducted six operations across the city, seizing drugs worth over Rs 7 crore. Nine individuals, including a Nigerian national, were arrested. Significant drugs confiscated included cocaine, mephedrone, and Nitrazepam tablets. The busts took place in strategic areas like CSMT, Kurla, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:45 IST
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust Nets Over Rs 7 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police achieved a significant breakthrough on Saturday, recovering drugs worth over Rs 7 crore in a series of well-coordinated operations throughout the city. Officials confirmed the arrests of nine individuals, among them a Nigerian national.

This intensified operation was carried out in strategic locations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali, and Vakola. It was a step taken by the anti-drug unit to curb illicit drug activities, according to police sources.

Among the notable arrests was a Nigerian national from whom 525 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, was confiscated in Santacruz's Vakola area. Additional seizures included 211 grams of mephedrone from operations in Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, and Borivali, along with Nitrazepam tablets valued at Rs 1.24 crore, taken during arrests of an inter-state gang by the Ghatkopar ANC unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China
2
Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

 India
3
Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

 India
4
DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025