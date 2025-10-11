Political Tug-of-War: Lecornu's Challenge in France's Political Crisis

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, reappointed on Saturday by President Emmanuel Macron, has urged political parties in France to set aside their differences and end the 'ridiculous spectacle' that has unfolded recently, as tensions rise over the impending budget proposal deadline set for Monday.

Lecornu, confronting fierce opposition and political deadlock, emphasized the urgency of passing a budget to manage France's fiscal deficit effectively. He stated that cooperation among political parties is crucial to achieving this goal, while signaling potential flexibility on the contentious issue of pension reforms.

Facing a fraught political landscape, Lecornu must navigate the complex dynamics of a divided parliament. He has called for a 'cabinet of renewal and diversity,' while dealing with opposition parties poised to challenge his leadership. Left-wing demands, particularly concerning pension reforms, remain a central issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)