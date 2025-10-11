Bangladesh Army Detains Officers for Alleged War Crimes

The Bangladesh Army has taken 15 serving officers into custody following the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh's (ICT-BD) directive to arrest them for alleged crimes against humanity. These offenses are said to have occurred during the regime of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

While directives were issued to summon 16 officers, only 15 reported to the army headquarters. Among them were two major generals, six brigadier generals, and several colonels and lieutenant colonels. Major General Kabir Ahmed, who served as the military secretary to the former prime minister, is currently at large.

The move comes amidst discussions on whether these military officers will be tried in a civilian tribunal or under the military courts. The ICT-BD has charged these individuals with offenses like enforced disappearances and torture of political dissidents during the Awami League regime. The army affirmed its commitment to uphold the constitutional laws of Bangladesh in handling the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)