Left Menu

Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference

The exclusion of female journalists from a press conference held by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi triggered widespread criticism from political leaders and media bodies in India. The event, seen as an affront to gender equality, prompted calls for accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, highlighting concerns over India's stance on women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:36 IST
Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The absence of female journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference in India has stirred controversy, prompting a backlash from opposition leaders and media organizations.

Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing such exclusions, labeling it a setback for gender rights.

Media bodies have condemned the exclusion, urging the government to reaffirm its commitment to gender equality and democratic values amid criticism of the Taliban regime's treatment of women.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats

Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-...

 Pakistan
2
Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

 France
3
Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

 India
4
Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiatives

Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025