Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference
The exclusion of female journalists from a press conference held by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi triggered widespread criticism from political leaders and media bodies in India. The event, seen as an affront to gender equality, prompted calls for accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, highlighting concerns over India's stance on women's rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The absence of female journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference in India has stirred controversy, prompting a backlash from opposition leaders and media organizations.
Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing such exclusions, labeling it a setback for gender rights.
Media bodies have condemned the exclusion, urging the government to reaffirm its commitment to gender equality and democratic values amid criticism of the Taliban regime's treatment of women.
Advertisement