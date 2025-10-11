Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference

The absence of female journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference in India has stirred controversy, prompting a backlash from opposition leaders and media organizations.

Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing such exclusions, labeling it a setback for gender rights.

Media bodies have condemned the exclusion, urging the government to reaffirm its commitment to gender equality and democratic values amid criticism of the Taliban regime's treatment of women.