Tragedy Strikes Homecoming: Two Dead in School Shooting

A small Mississippi town is reeling after a tragic shooting at a school's homecoming weekend left two people dead. The incident occurred on the Heidelberg school campus on Friday night, as excited crowds gathered for the homecoming football game.

Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White confirmed the fatalities but withheld information about the victims, keeping residents on edge. Authorities are on the lookout for an unnamed 18-year-old suspect currently at large, urging the community to report any information to the police or sheriff's office.

The incident has cast a shadow over the tight-knit community of approximately 640 residents, located about 85 miles southeast of Jackson. As investigations continue, clarity on the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)