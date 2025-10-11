Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Homecoming: Two Dead in School Shooting

A shooting at a school's homecoming weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the death of two individuals. Authorities are investigating the incident and are searching for an 18-year-old suspect. The Heidelberg Police Chief refrained from disclosing whether the victims were students or further details about the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leland | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Homecoming: Two Dead in School Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A small Mississippi town is reeling after a tragic shooting at a school's homecoming weekend left two people dead. The incident occurred on the Heidelberg school campus on Friday night, as excited crowds gathered for the homecoming football game.

Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White confirmed the fatalities but withheld information about the victims, keeping residents on edge. Authorities are on the lookout for an unnamed 18-year-old suspect currently at large, urging the community to report any information to the police or sheriff's office.

The incident has cast a shadow over the tight-knit community of approximately 640 residents, located about 85 miles southeast of Jackson. As investigations continue, clarity on the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025