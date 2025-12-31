Tragic Discovery: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two Youths in Odisha

In a chilling discovery, Odisha Police found the bodies of two youths in a garage located in Cuttack district on Wednesday morning. Their identities were confirmed as Prasant Kumar Jena, aged 23, and Mohammad Soheb, aged 21, both residents of the Choudwar police station area.

The bodies were discovered bound to a pillar with ropes, boasting visible injury marks, authorities revealed. The bodies were subsequently seized and sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death.

Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, confirmed that a case has been registered at the Tangi police station as an investigation into the grim incident unfolds. Preliminary findings suggest that the youths were tortured to death, striking a blow to local community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)