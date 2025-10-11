Left Menu

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump announced measures to pay troops during the federal shutdown, ordering Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to allocate available funds to ensure military payments on October 15th. Trump conveyed this directive on the Truth Social platform, emphasizing the continuation of salaries despite funding challenges.

Donald Trump

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that his administration has devised a strategy to ensure military personnel receive their salaries during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Trump instructed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to secure and direct all available funds for troop payments, emphasizing his authority as Commander in Chief.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump reassured that funds have been identified and will be used to maintain financial commitments to military personnel by October 15th.

