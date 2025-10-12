Left Menu

Iran Open to 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal

Iran's Foreign Minister expressed openness to a potential U.S. nuclear proposal, describing it as 'fair and balanced'. However, Iran currently sees no reason to engage in direct talks with European powers. Communication between Tehran and Washington is ongoing through intermediaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 00:29 IST
Iran Open to 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal
proposal

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, announced on Saturday that Tehran would welcome a potential 'fair and balanced' nuclear proposal from the U.S., while indicating no current interest in discussions with European powers.

In his statement to Iranian state television, Araqchi emphasized that messages continue to be exchanged between Tehran and Washington via third-party mediators.

The development signals a cautious but open stance from Iran as it navigates international nuclear negotiations, highlighting the complexities of diplomatic engagements.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

 Global
2
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
4
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025