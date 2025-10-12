Iran Open to 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, announced on Saturday that Tehran would welcome a potential 'fair and balanced' nuclear proposal from the U.S., while indicating no current interest in discussions with European powers.

In his statement to Iranian state television, Araqchi emphasized that messages continue to be exchanged between Tehran and Washington via third-party mediators.

The development signals a cautious but open stance from Iran as it navigates international nuclear negotiations, highlighting the complexities of diplomatic engagements.