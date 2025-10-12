Trump Directs Financial Move to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has directed the Defense Department to allocate funds to ensure US troops receive their salaries despite the ongoing government shutdown. This move, designed to mitigate the shutdown's impact on military personnel, doesn't address the plight of furloughed federal workers without pay.

The decision comes as the shutdown enters its 11th day. Trump blames Democrats for the impasse and insists he's exercising his authority to prioritize military pay. However, such financial relief for other federal workers seems distant as the White House budget office initiates layoffs.

The shutdown, the third in 12 years, exacerbates tension among service members and their families who are working without pay. Meanwhile, discussions in Congress about ensuring troop salaries seem stalled, leaving uncertainties about the shutdown's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)