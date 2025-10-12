Left Menu

Trump Directs Financial Move to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown

Amid the government shutdown, President Trump commands the Defense Department to ensure US troops get paid using available funds, excluding furloughed federal workers. The directive seeks to alleviate Congress pressure as the shutdown enters its 11th day, but fails to address the widespread financial strain on all federal employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 01:29 IST
Trump Directs Financial Move to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has directed the Defense Department to allocate funds to ensure US troops receive their salaries despite the ongoing government shutdown. This move, designed to mitigate the shutdown's impact on military personnel, doesn't address the plight of furloughed federal workers without pay.

The decision comes as the shutdown enters its 11th day. Trump blames Democrats for the impasse and insists he's exercising his authority to prioritize military pay. However, such financial relief for other federal workers seems distant as the White House budget office initiates layoffs.

The shutdown, the third in 12 years, exacerbates tension among service members and their families who are working without pay. Meanwhile, discussions in Congress about ensuring troop salaries seem stalled, leaving uncertainties about the shutdown's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle

Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes in Tennessee: Explosion at Explosives Plant Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Tennessee: Explosion at Explosives Plant Claims Lives

 Global
3
Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Homecoming Amidst Ruins

Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Homecoming Amidst Ruins

 Global
4
Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power

Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025