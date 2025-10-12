Tragic Diplomatic Loss at Sharm el-Sheikh

In a tragic incident, three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in a car crash in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The crash left two others wounded, security sources revealed to Reuters, leaving the diplomatic community in shock.

As the identities and roles of the deceased and injured remain unclear, speculations rise about their potential involvement in ongoing negotiations between Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and Hamas. These talks, crucial for peace in Gaza, are ongoing at Sharm el-Sheikh.

Tensions mount as the Egyptian city prepares to host a major global summit on Monday, aiming to deliberate on and finalize an agreement to end the war in Gaza, as international eyes closely monitor the developments.