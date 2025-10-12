Controversy Erupts as Indonesia Bars Israeli Gymnasts from Competition

The Israel Gymnastics Federation is facing a diplomatic hurdle as Indonesia denied visas to its gymnasts, preventing them from participating in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship. This decision was described as a breach of international sports integrity.

In response, the Israeli federation has filed an urgent appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, demanding Israeli athletes, including renowned Olympian Artem Dolgopyat, be allowed entry into Jakarta for the competition. The federation expressed its resolve to challenge the decision.

Indonesia's decision, influenced by local political and religious concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza, highlights ongoing geopolitical conflicts and their impact on global sports events. The conflict, sparked in early October 2023, continues to affect diplomatic relations worldwide.