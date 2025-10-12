EU Launches Biometric System to Bolster Border Security

The European Union has embarked on deploying a new Entry/Exit System (EES) across its external borders, marking a significant technological shift in how non-EU nationals are registered. The system, designed to automate the process, requires travellers to scan their passports and undergo biometric checks, including fingerprints and photographs.

This strategic move is targeted at curbing issues like overstaying and identity fraud, amid increasing political pressure in some EU countries to adopt stricter border controls. European Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner described EES as integral to the EU's revamped migration and asylum framework.

The transition will take half a year, providing time for adaptation among member states, businesses, and travellers. By April 10, 2026, the system is expected to replace traditional passport stamping with electronic records, aiming for a seamless integration with existing border protocols. British travellers, using key travel hubs, will experience EES checks through a phased approach, ensuring minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)