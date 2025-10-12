Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Support for Forest Personnel

The Uttarakhand government will offer a housing allowance to forest personnel working in remote areas. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the challenges faced by these workers in safeguarding forests and wildlife. The initiative aims to assist personnel separated from their families due to assignments in locations lacking basic amenities.

The Uttarakhand government has announced a new housing allowance scheme for forest personnel stationed in remote areas. The move, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to ease the burdens faced by these workers who often operate in challenging and isolated environments.

Dhami highlighted that forest personnel play a crucial role in protecting the state's valuable forest assets and wildlife. However, assignments in remote locations mean they are frequently separated from their families, creating significant logistical and personal challenges.

To address this, the government will provide additional housing allowances in areas lacking basic services such as education and healthcare. The Finance Department will participate in identifying eligible remote areas to ensure the effective implementation of this scheme.

