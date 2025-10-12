Migrant Workers in Tamil Nadu Face Voting Dilemma Amidst Economic Constraints

Migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu confront significant challenges when considering traveling home to vote in the November elections. The economic insecurity associated with their employment makes taking time off a luxury few can afford.

Many job-seekers have settled within Tamil Nadu, with children enrolled in local schools and lives largely situated within the communities. This deep-rooted integration means voting in their home state is increasingly unlikely.

There is growing advocacy for a voting mechanism that would allow these workers to participate in elections from afar, acknowledging their critical role in the local economy.

