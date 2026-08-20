Southern States Rally for 1971 Census in Parliamentary Seat Allocation

In a decisive turn at the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting held in Kovalam, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a unified stance from the southern states, advocating for the retention of the 1971 census as the basis for Parliamentary seat allocation. This consensus aims to prevent any increase in seats.

Shivakumar, addressing the press, stressed the states' collective appeal to the Union Home Minister for adopting the 1971 census. The Chief Ministers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka were in agreement on maintaining the current seat distribution to ensure stability in governance.

The meeting also tackled the contentious Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar Dam disputes. Regarding Mekedatu, the Deputy CM assured Tamil Nadu and Puducherry of their water security, while Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar reaffirmed the state's adherence to the Supreme Court's ruling on Mullaperiyar, despite opposition from Kerala.