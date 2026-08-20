Southern States Unite to Retain 1971 Census for Parliamentary Seat Allocation

In a significant development, southern states have come together at the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Kovalam, to advocate for the retention of the 1971 census in determining Parliamentary seat allocations. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the consensus among states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka, aiming to avoid any increase in seats.

Addressing crucial water share concerns, CM Shivakumar reassured Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the Mekedatu dam. Emphasizing commitments, Shivakumar vowed that apart from 5 TMC reserved for drinking, Tamil Nadu's water share would not be compromised. He affirmed the dam's purpose to benefit neighboring states, not Karnataka.

On the contentious Mullaperiyar Dam issue, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar refuted Kerala's claims, standing by the Supreme Court's directives on the dam's stability. The minister highlighted positive engagements with the Centre, noting the meeting's success in advancing the southern states' needs to the Union government.