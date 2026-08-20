Southern States Unite to Retain 1971 Census for Parliamentary Seat Allocation

At the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting, southern states unified to urge the Centre to maintain the 1971 census for Parliamentary seat allocation, preventing an increase in seats. The Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar dam issues were also addressed. Chief Ministers expressed satisfaction after productive discussions with the Union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:35 IST
Southern States Unite to Retain 1971 Census for Parliamentary Seat Allocation
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, southern states have come together at the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Kovalam, to advocate for the retention of the 1971 census in determining Parliamentary seat allocations. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the consensus among states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka, aiming to avoid any increase in seats.

Addressing crucial water share concerns, CM Shivakumar reassured Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the Mekedatu dam. Emphasizing commitments, Shivakumar vowed that apart from 5 TMC reserved for drinking, Tamil Nadu's water share would not be compromised. He affirmed the dam's purpose to benefit neighboring states, not Karnataka.

On the contentious Mullaperiyar Dam issue, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar refuted Kerala's claims, standing by the Supreme Court's directives on the dam's stability. The minister highlighted positive engagements with the Centre, noting the meeting's success in advancing the southern states' needs to the Union government.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Global
2
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Global
3
India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

Global
4
India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026