The Philippines has levelled serious accusations against Chinese maritime forces, claiming aggressive actions in the South China Sea as regional tensions reach a boiling point. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, an altercation occurred near Thitu Island, involving the use of a water cannon by Chinese forces potentially escalating the conflict.

Three Filipino vessels, part of a protective mission for local fishermen, were reportedly targeted. The BRP Datu Pagbuaya suffered minor injuries due to the encounter, though no crew members were hurt. Despite the intimidation tactics, Philippine authorities vow to maintain their efforts in safeguarding key maritime territories essential for local livelihoods.

The intensifying standoff corresponds with broader regional disputes, notably around the Scarborough Shoal, where competing claims between China, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian nations create a volatile security environment in these strategic waters.