Left Menu

Massive Pro-Palestinian Rally Shakes Sydney's Streets

Tens of thousands participated in a pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney after a court blocked its location at the Opera House. The protest, amid an ongoing ceasefire deal in Gaza, drew 30,000 protestors, highlighting calls against Israel's occupation and systemic discrimination. The rally unfolded peacefully without arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:24 IST
Massive Pro-Palestinian Rally Shakes Sydney's Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Sydney's business district on Sunday for a pro-Palestinian rally. Organizers, the Palestine Action Group, claimed 30,000 people participated, despite a court ruling against holding the protest at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

This widespread protest coincided with a significant phase of a U.S.-brokered agreement where Israeli troops began withdrawing, marking an attempt to end the ongoing Gaza conflict. Organizer Amal Naser emphasized that, ceasefire or not, Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank amounts to systemic apartheid and discrimination.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry criticized the rally, asserting that it wished for the ceasefire deal to fail. Protests have surged in Australia since the recent Gaza conflict began when a Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis. Gaza authorities report over 67,000 casualties since the ensuing Israeli military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

 United Kingdom
2
Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

 India
3
SBI's Ambitious Push for Gender Diversity

SBI's Ambitious Push for Gender Diversity

 India
4
South China Sea Standoff: A Rising Tide of Tensions

South China Sea Standoff: A Rising Tide of Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025