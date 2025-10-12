Massive Pro-Palestinian Rally Shakes Sydney's Streets

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Sydney's business district on Sunday for a pro-Palestinian rally. Organizers, the Palestine Action Group, claimed 30,000 people participated, despite a court ruling against holding the protest at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

This widespread protest coincided with a significant phase of a U.S.-brokered agreement where Israeli troops began withdrawing, marking an attempt to end the ongoing Gaza conflict. Organizer Amal Naser emphasized that, ceasefire or not, Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank amounts to systemic apartheid and discrimination.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry criticized the rally, asserting that it wished for the ceasefire deal to fail. Protests have surged in Australia since the recent Gaza conflict began when a Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis. Gaza authorities report over 67,000 casualties since the ensuing Israeli military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)