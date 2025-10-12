Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Two in Bambiha Gang Arms Bust

Two individuals were arrested by Punjab Police for involvement in illegal arms activities, linked to the Bambiha gang. Six pistols and cartridges were seized. The operation, a collaboration between the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Barnala police, aimed to disrupt illegal weapons supply chains directed by foreign handlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in illegal arms activities, recovering six pistols from their possession, confirmed a senior officer on Sunday.

The suspects, Sandeep Singh and Sekher, are linked to the notorious Bambiha gang, revealed Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Barnala police. Authorities recovered six pistols, including one PX5, four .32 bore pistols, and a .30 bore pistol, along with 19 live cartridges, Yadav announced on X.

The DGP disclosed that preliminary investigations have shown the accused were poised to supply these arms to the Bambiha gang at the behest of their foreign handlers, aiming to commit high-profile crimes in the region.

Efforts to unravel the entire weapons supply chain, including both backward and forward linkages, are ongoing, Yadav added.

