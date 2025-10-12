Punjab Police Nabs Two in Bambiha Gang Arms Bust

Punjab Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in illegal arms activities, recovering six pistols from their possession, confirmed a senior officer on Sunday.

The suspects, Sandeep Singh and Sekher, are linked to the notorious Bambiha gang, revealed Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Barnala police. Authorities recovered six pistols, including one PX5, four .32 bore pistols, and a .30 bore pistol, along with 19 live cartridges, Yadav announced on X.

The DGP disclosed that preliminary investigations have shown the accused were poised to supply these arms to the Bambiha gang at the behest of their foreign handlers, aiming to commit high-profile crimes in the region.

Efforts to unravel the entire weapons supply chain, including both backward and forward linkages, are ongoing, Yadav added.

(With inputs from agencies.)