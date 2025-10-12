Golden Mysteries: The Sabarimala Gold Heist Investigation Unfolds

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance has exposed potential financial discrepancies surrounding Unnikrishnan Potty, a businessman involved in gold donations at Sabarimala temple. The report reveals Potty lacked a stable income, raising questions about his sponsorship of gold-cladding works.

Investigations scrutinized Potty's financial records from 2017 to 2025, revealing significant credits despite no visible income sources. The Kerala High Court initiated a broader probe, and a Special Investigation Team is now delving deeper into these allegations.

The report also highlights lapses among nine Devaswom officials, accused of mishandling valuable gold plates. The Special Investigation Team's ongoing inquiry continues to unravel the mystery of the missing gold from Sabarimala's sanctum, while authorities aim to hold responsible parties accountable.