Golden Mysteries: The Sabarimala Gold Heist Investigation Unfolds
The Travancore Devaswom Board Vigilance's final report reveals suspicions surrounding Unnikrishnan Potty, a businessman linked to gold donations at Sabarimala temple. Allegations include dubious sponsorship and financial inconsistencies, prompting a comprehensive investigation. It highlights lapses by Devaswom officials who allegedly mishandled gold assets, with further inquiry by a Special Investigation Team underway.
- Country:
- India
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance has exposed potential financial discrepancies surrounding Unnikrishnan Potty, a businessman involved in gold donations at Sabarimala temple. The report reveals Potty lacked a stable income, raising questions about his sponsorship of gold-cladding works.
Investigations scrutinized Potty's financial records from 2017 to 2025, revealing significant credits despite no visible income sources. The Kerala High Court initiated a broader probe, and a Special Investigation Team is now delving deeper into these allegations.
The report also highlights lapses among nine Devaswom officials, accused of mishandling valuable gold plates. The Special Investigation Team's ongoing inquiry continues to unravel the mystery of the missing gold from Sabarimala's sanctum, while authorities aim to hold responsible parties accountable.
