Golden Mysteries: The Sabarimala Gold Heist Investigation Unfolds

The Travancore Devaswom Board Vigilance's final report reveals suspicions surrounding Unnikrishnan Potty, a businessman linked to gold donations at Sabarimala temple. Allegations include dubious sponsorship and financial inconsistencies, prompting a comprehensive investigation. It highlights lapses by Devaswom officials who allegedly mishandled gold assets, with further inquiry by a Special Investigation Team underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance has exposed potential financial discrepancies surrounding Unnikrishnan Potty, a businessman involved in gold donations at Sabarimala temple. The report reveals Potty lacked a stable income, raising questions about his sponsorship of gold-cladding works.

Investigations scrutinized Potty's financial records from 2017 to 2025, revealing significant credits despite no visible income sources. The Kerala High Court initiated a broader probe, and a Special Investigation Team is now delving deeper into these allegations.

The report also highlights lapses among nine Devaswom officials, accused of mishandling valuable gold plates. The Special Investigation Team's ongoing inquiry continues to unravel the mystery of the missing gold from Sabarimala's sanctum, while authorities aim to hold responsible parties accountable.

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

