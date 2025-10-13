Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Online Job Scam Racket

Delhi Police arrested two men involved in an online job fraud. The racket duped individuals by offering false employment and charging fees for it. The investigation led to the arrest of Mohammad Akbar and Rupender Kumar, revealing them as part of a larger criminal operation.

Delhi Police claimed to have dismantled an online job fraud syndicate with the apprehension of two suspects accused of duping individuals with fake employment offers, as per official reports on Monday.

The arrested individuals, Mohammad Akbar, 32, and Rupender Kumar, 36, were implicated in scamming victims through a website disguised as a job portal. Rupender also faces other accusations linked to robbery and arm-related crimes.

Police investigations, prompted by a victim's complaint, revealed a monetary trail leading to the suspects, further uncovering an intricate web of deceit involving multiple accomplices and coordinated financial transactions.

