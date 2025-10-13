Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Madagascar's Missing Leader Deepens

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina's location is unknown amid rising protests that have received military backing. His absence from public view has intensified speculation as an important army unit sides with the protests, appointing a new military chief. President Rajoelina is expected to address the nation soon.

Amid escalating protests demanding the resignation of Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, uncertainty abounds regarding his current whereabouts. Public Security Minister Mandimbin'ny Aina Randriambelo informed Reuters that the situation has become critical as even soldiers begin to endorse the dissent.

In a dramatic turn of events, a prominent army unit has aligned itself with the protesters, further isolating the embattled president. This unit has also taken steps to appoint a new military chief over the weekend, a move perceived as a definitive stance against Rajoelina's leadership.

Despite the growing upheaval, President Rajoelina is slated to address the nation, with expectations high due to his recent public absence. Observers are keen to see how he responds to the mounting pressure both from within his government and from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

