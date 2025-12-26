Left Menu

Chadian Soldiers Killed in Drone Strike at Sudan Border

A drone attack near the Sudan border resulted in the deaths of two Chadian soldiers and serious injury to one. The drone, suspected to originate from Sudan, has prompted Chad's military to heighten alert levels. Ongoing displacement issues are affecting over 12 million due to Sudan's war.

Updated: 26-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Chad

Local authorities report that a drone attack in the early hours of Friday killed two Chadian soldiers and left another seriously injured near the Sudan border. The strike occurred in the border town of Tine, but the identity of those responsible remains unclear.

Chadian military sources suspect the drone originated from Sudan, though it's uncertain whether it was launched by the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Force. The Chadian air force is on high alert, and ground reinforcements have been dispatched to the affected area.

Sudan's military factions did not respond to requests for comment. Tine, a key transit hub for Sudanese refugees, is seeing slowed relocation efforts due to a lack of resources at inland camps. The ongoing conflict in Sudan has already displaced over 12 million people.

