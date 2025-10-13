ATM Card Heist: Arrests Made in Delhi's Bawana

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly snatching a woman's ATM card and subsequently withdrawing Rs 60,000 from her bank account. The incident took place in the Bawana area of Delhi, bringing a swift response from law enforcement.

Authorities identified the suspects as Bittu and Shishpal, both from Hisar in Haryana. The arrests were made possible after extensive examination of CCTV footage, which tracked the duo's movement from Delhi to Haryana, coupled with effective technical surveillance and local intelligence work.

During their interrogation, Bittu confessed to the crime and named another associate, Tinku, who is still at large. The investigation continues as police recovered an ATM card, a motorcycle used in the offense, and part of the stolen money. Preliminary investigation also revealed Bittu's previous involvement in a case under the Arms Act.

