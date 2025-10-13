Left Menu

Illegal Lubricant Factory Busted: Counterfeit Oil Scam Exposed

Delhi Police busted an illegal factory in northeast Delhi manufacturing counterfeit lubricant oil. The operation, led by mastermind Naveen Singhal, produced fake oil with reputed brand labels. Authorities seized approximately 4,000 litres of counterfeit oil, packaging materials, and arrested Singhal, who has a history of similar illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:38 IST
Illegal Lubricant Factory Busted: Counterfeit Oil Scam Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal operation in northeast Delhi where counterfeit lubricant oil was being produced and packaged under the names of well-known automobile brands. The mastermind behind this scheme, Naveen Singhal, has been arrested.

During a raid, authorities seized about 4,000 litres of fake oil and machinery used to seal, heat, and label these counterfeit products. Singhal and his team reportedly sold the fake lubricants at discounted prices to workshops and retailers.

Singhal, who has a history of similar criminal activities going back to 2004, ran the operation from a factory in Gokulpuri. Police have revealed that the factory produced between 8,000 to 10,000 litres of counterfeit oil monthly, fetching around Rs 5 lakh. More investigations are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025