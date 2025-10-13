Illegal Lubricant Factory Busted: Counterfeit Oil Scam Exposed

Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal operation in northeast Delhi where counterfeit lubricant oil was being produced and packaged under the names of well-known automobile brands. The mastermind behind this scheme, Naveen Singhal, has been arrested.

During a raid, authorities seized about 4,000 litres of fake oil and machinery used to seal, heat, and label these counterfeit products. Singhal and his team reportedly sold the fake lubricants at discounted prices to workshops and retailers.

Singhal, who has a history of similar criminal activities going back to 2004, ran the operation from a factory in Gokulpuri. Police have revealed that the factory produced between 8,000 to 10,000 litres of counterfeit oil monthly, fetching around Rs 5 lakh. More investigations are ongoing.