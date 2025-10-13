Trio Nabbed: The Curious Case of the 'Lifafa Gang' Hypnotists

The notorious 'Lifafa Gang', known for preying on elderly citizens, has been dismantled following the arrest of three individuals, the Delhi police announced on Monday.

Roshan, Sagar, and Deepak, all Delhi residents, allegedly used a vehicle with a fake number plate to offer rides, hypnotize their victims, and rob them of their possessions. Their victims found their valuables replaced with imitation jewelry.

The gang's activities unraveled after a July 18 complaint led police to analyze CCTV footage and employ Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology. A tip-off facilitated their capture on October 11, revealing their criminal pasts and modus operandi.