Trio Nabbed: The Curious Case of the 'Lifafa Gang' Hypnotists
Three men from the 'Lifafa Gang' in Delhi have been arrested for targeting elderly citizens. The group offered rides, hypnotized victims, and exchanged real valuables for fake ones. Police used CCTV and ANPR technology to track them down, revealing multiple criminal histories among the suspects.
- Country:
- India
The notorious 'Lifafa Gang', known for preying on elderly citizens, has been dismantled following the arrest of three individuals, the Delhi police announced on Monday.
Roshan, Sagar, and Deepak, all Delhi residents, allegedly used a vehicle with a fake number plate to offer rides, hypnotize their victims, and rob them of their possessions. Their victims found their valuables replaced with imitation jewelry.
The gang's activities unraveled after a July 18 complaint led police to analyze CCTV footage and employ Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology. A tip-off facilitated their capture on October 11, revealing their criminal pasts and modus operandi.
