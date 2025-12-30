Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

In a tense demonstration on Tuesday, the Youth Congress protested in the state capital, criticizing what they claim is a sluggish investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case. This prompted police to deploy water cannons to control the situation.

The Sabarimala gold controversy revolves around alleged irregularities in the gold cladding of the Sabarimala temple. The situation erupted from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings of the temple.

The Special Investigation Team probing the case has been active, recently arresting former Travancore Devaswom Board member Vijayakumar from Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, they conducted a raid related to the gold theft at the residence of D Mani, alias Balamurugan. Recent arrests include Smart Creation CEO Pankaj Bhandari, jewellery owner Govardhan, and former Sabarimala Executive Committee President A. Padmakumar, amid ongoing allegations of corruption. The SIT's efforts are supported by multiple reports submitted to the Kerala High Court, indicating irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board's records.

(With inputs from agencies.)